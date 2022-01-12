Richmond Heights officers honored for role in Shane Bartek case

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three Richmond Heights police officers were honored for their work the night officer Shane Bartek was killed.

A police lieutenant honored officers Kevin Watts, Sean Lawlor, and Kevin Rodriguez, who helped bring Bartek's alleged killer to justice.

After Bartek was killed and his car was stolen on New Year's Eve, police all across the greater Cleveland area were asked to be on the lookout.

When Richmond Heights heard officers were hot on the trail of the stolen car in Orange and the chase was coming their way, they got into position and ended up chasing the car at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The evening ended with a peaceful arrest at a Euclid apartment complex.

When Cleveland police arrived, they finally allowed themselves to feel the weight of their efforts.

"They were some of Shane's co-workers and they had gone to the academy with him and they were crying and just gave us big hugs and that's kind of where it started to sink in that, we did some good work today and more importantly we protected a lot of people," Watts said.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, has been charged with Bartek's murder.

