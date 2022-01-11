10 AM: Funeral service for Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek will be laid to rest on Tuesday after a 10 a.m. funeral service at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, according to Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia, of the Cleveland Division of Police.

The service will be streamed online by Grace Church here and in the media player below:

Following the church services, the procession will travel from Pearl Road to West 130th Street to Brookpark Road to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Operation Flags of Freedom places about 200 flags outside of Grace Church where a funeral service will be held for Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Bartek, who began his service with the CPD in 2019, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31. He was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol.

