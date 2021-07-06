10 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine to sign Collin's Law, Ohio's Anti-Hazing Act, Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will sign Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, at a signing ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday.

Collin’s Law, Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase penalties for hazing, including forced consumption of alcohol or a drug of abuse in the definition of hazing. It also widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing, among other provisions.

The signing ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Those who will join DeWine include the parents of Stone Foltz and Collin Wiant, students who died from hazing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Kathleen and Wade Wiant, parents of Collin Wiant

Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz

Senator Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard)

Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green)

Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)

Representative Michael Sheehy (D-Toledo)

Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner

Rodney K. Rodgers, Ph.D.,

President of Bowling Green State University

Hugh Sherman, Ph.D., President of Ohio University

John Comerford, Ph.D., President of Otterbein University.

RELATED: College hazing legislation passes Senate

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.