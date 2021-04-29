8 students indicted in alleged hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz

CLEVELAND — Eight students have been indicted in the alleged hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz during an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event.

A grand jury in Wood County indicted the following people on Wednesday in connection to the March 4 alleged hazing event:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio—indicted on charges of first and third-degree involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Dayton Dunson, 21, of Cleveland, was charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio, charged with third-degree felonoy involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio—charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, PA—charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York—charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure too comply with underage alcohol laws.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio— charged with tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

A 21-year-old from Sylvania, Ohio was charged with hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. The Wood County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the charges for the time being.

Attorneys Rex Elliott and Sean Alto released the following statement on behalf of the Foltz family:

We are grateful for all of the hard work conducted by local law enforcement and the Prosecutor's office, and we are confident they will make sure justice is served. However, today is just one step in the right direction. Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing. We are living every parent's worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It's unacceptable, and in Stone's case, it was fatal. How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing? We demand zero tolerance. Anything less will result in additional innocent lives lost and parents like us pleading for change.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said the multiple counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws reflect the allegations that those defendants participated in “providing copious amounts of alcohol to Mr. Foltz and other new members.”

"The autopsy indicated that Stone died from fatal alcohol intoxication during a hazing event with a blood alcohol content of 0.35, over four times the legal limit," said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.

First-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison. Third-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evident and obstructing justice all carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Foltz was hospitalized on March 4 following “alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption” at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event. He was in critical condition for three days before he died, according to the university.

The fraternity’s Greek letters were removed from its on-campus residence on March and the fraternity was later permanently expelled from campus.

"This was not a party where hazing occurred," said Dobson. "What we have learned, we believe and allege that hazing was an integral part of this event."

Dobson said he hoped the prosecution provides relief, justice and closure for the Foltz family.

"Obviously I want this to be the only and last time that this type of case is prosecuted in Wood County," said Dobson. "And, please God, let it be the last time that it's prosecuted in the United States."

Dobson said the investigation into the case continues and that more charges are possible.

