11 AM: Ohio leaders and advocates to call for Congressional action to lower prescription drug prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio leaders and advocates will host a virtual news conference to call on Congress to take action to lower prescription drug costs for Americans.

The virtual conference is on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Ohio State Representative Allison Russo, John Kennedy of Insulin for Ohio, and Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, an advocate, will speak during the news conference.

Registration is required to join the event. Click here.

A bill has been introduced in the House twice in the last two years aimed at giving medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug costs but no action has been taken.

