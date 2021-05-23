16-year-old girl killed, numerous others injured in downtown Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was killed and several others were injured in a shouting that occurred in in downtown Columbus Saturday night, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Officers were called to 233 Civic Center Drive for reports of a shooting around 11:51 p.m. Once on scene, officers found numerous victims that had been shot during the incident.

Among the victims was a 16-year-old girl, identified as Olivia Kurtz, who was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said a juvenile boy underwent surgery for a gunshot injury and is expected to recover, while a juvenile female was also hospitalized with a gunshot injury and is expected to recover.

Additionally, a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were hospitalized with gunshot injuries and are expect to recover, police said.

Two other victims sustained minor non-gunshot injuries while trying to flee the area.

According to police, the incident occurred during a private event that had been promoted on social media.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with photos, who was at the event, or who has information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.

