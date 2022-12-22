2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Findlay early Thursday morning

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Society near Findlay, Ohio early Thursday morning.

The earthquake occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at a depth of 8.6 km in Hancock County, according to USGS. Several residents in the area reported to USGS that they felt the earthquake.

A seismograph station nearby in Wyandot, Ohio recorded the quake on its seismograph at 3:30 a.m. (note that it shows 8:30 a.m. UTC, or Universal Time Code, which is five hours ahead of Ohio time.)

OhioSeis Station KDOH / Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seismograph showing the earthquake in Ohio at 3:30 a.m Thursday.

