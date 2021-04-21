WATCH: Columbus mayor gives update on deadly police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a news conference regarding a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed by Columbus police Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference was held at 2 p.m. Warning: The news conference included graphic images and language. Viewer discretion advised.

The victim, who the Franklin County Children Services identified as Ma’Khia Bryant, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were responding to a report of an attempted stabbing in the southern part of the city at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said, and the slow-motion video appeared to show, that the officer shot the teen just as she was "attempting to stab the first female that lands on the ground and then the second female that is pushed onto the vehicle."

A review of the shooting will be done by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the news of the shooting on Twitter.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life," he wrote. "We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation -- as they do with all CPD-involved shootings."

