2021 Arnold Classic bodybuilding festival returns to Columbus September 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Arnold Classic, the festival in which the world’s best bodybuilders and the fittest men and women on the planet compete for cash prizes, is returning to Columbus on Sept. 25.

“It is important to offer full prize money at the Arnold Classic this year,” co-founder and promoter Arnold Schwarzenegger said. “The athletes deserve to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication during this difficult year. We promise to make this year’s Arnold Classic one to remember.”

Held annually since 1989, the one-day event founded by Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer will celebrate professional bodybuilding and physique sports.

The 2021 Arnold Sports Festival was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine allowed the event to continue but prohibited from spectators from attending the event.

The Arnold Classic has been held for 32 consecutive years and it would be unthinkable to go a year without providing the athletes the opportunity to compete,” Schwarzenegger said. “My support of the sport of bodybuilding is enormous and, with the help of our sponsors, we are committed to making this year’s Arnold Classic a tremendous success.”

Competitors at this year’s Arnold Classic will compete for the bodybuilding’s most prestigious award on the Battelle Grand stage at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 15. Click here to buy tickets.

Organizers said the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival will return to Columbus March 3-6, 2022.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to enjoy Cleveland after successful heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.