2PM: Gov. DeWine to speak about state budget bill signed into law Monday

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to announce the details of the state budget bill for the fiscal year 2024-2025 that was signed into law by DeWine on Monday.

Watch a livestream of the news conference below:

While DeWine signed the state's nearly $200 billion budget, he issued more than 40 vetoes ranging from higher education policy to health care management.

The main focus of both the House and the Senate budget was education. The Senate plan was much more conservative, while the House plan was bipartisan. After a week and a half of negotiations, an agreement was reached on the two-year, $191 billion budget. The budget is projected at $86 billion for fiscal year 2024 and $105 billion for fiscal year 2025.

The governor kept the majority of the provisions the same; this includes education funding and most of the tax cuts.