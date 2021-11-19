3:20 PM: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Columbus to discuss infrastructure plan in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Columbus Friday to discuss how the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package benefits Ohio.

Harris is scheduled to tour the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 and meet apprentices with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. At approximately 3:20 p.m., Harris will deliver remarks on how the deal will help Ohioans.

President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure package bill into law on Monday. It’s set to deliver federal investments to America’s infrastructure, everything from bridges and roads to water and energy systems.

Under the law, Ohio is expected to receive $9.2 billion in federal-aid highway-appointed programs and $483 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

Click here to learn more about how funds from the infrastructure spending bill will be allocated in Ohio.

RELATED: Biden signs infrastructure bill into law at White House ceremony

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.