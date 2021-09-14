3 PM: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Vanderhoff discuss keeping kids in school amid rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, as well as representatives from Ohio hospitals, will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss keeping children safe in schools amid rising COVID-19 cases and other respiratory diseases.

The news conference will begin at 3 p.m.



Members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association who are expected to speak at the conference include:

Nick Lashutka, President & CEO, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association

Debbie Feldman, President & CEO, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Paula Grieb, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

Patty Manning, MD, Chief of Staff, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Rustin Morse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

