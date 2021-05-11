3 PM: Ohio National Guard to welcome home approximately 100 soldiers Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard will welcome home about 100 soldiers from a year-long deployment Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio, located in Franklin County. Watch it live in the media player below:

The soldiers are from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, the 16th Engineer Brigade, located in Columbus.

The 16th Engineer Brigade operates the Joint Task Force 16, which helps civil authorities and provides equipment and personnel for disaster response.

The unit is returning from providing engineer mission command throughout the U.S., Central Command area of responsibility of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

