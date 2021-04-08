4 PM: Gov. Mike DeWine hosts the 41st Annual Governor's Holocaust Commemoration

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will virtually host the 41st Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration Thursday afternoon.

The commemoration, presented by DeWine and the Ohio Jewish Communities, coincides with national Days of Remembrance—Yom Hashoah—a remembrance of those lost to Nazi crimes against humanity between 1933 and 1945.

The memorial event will include a prerecorded Q&A with Sgt. Robert Coyne, a 94-year-old World War II veteran from Newark who helped liberate concentration camp and work camp prisoners in Germany while serving in 1945.

Also scheduled to speak is Stephen Smith, the Finci-Viterbi endowed executive director for the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting taped interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust.

The event will feature a virtual tour of the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center in Cincinnati.

The event begins at 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public but registration is required. To sign up, click HERE.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.