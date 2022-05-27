Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

A good man: Exhibits honor 'Peanuts' creator Schulz on 100th

Celebrating Sparky-Charles Schulz at 100
Patrick Orsagos/AP
Lucy Shelton Caswell, founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library Museum, examines memorabilia tied to the comic strip "Peanuts" on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Caswell curated a new exhibit, "Celebrating Sparky: Charles M. Schulz and Peanuts," one of a series of exhibits this year commemorating the centenary of the birth of Schulz. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Celebrating Sparky-Charles Schulz at 100
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 12:59:24-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New exhibits at museums in Ohio and California are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts.

Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

She calls Schulz a genius who liked to make people laugh. Benjamin Clark is curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California.

He says Schulz stripped cartoons to their basic elements without losing any of their expressiveness. At its height Peanuts ran in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?