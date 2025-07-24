A look at what LGBTQ bills Ohio lawmakers have introduced so far

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Ohio lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have introduced several LGBTQ-related bills so far this General Assembly.

Republicans have put forth a drag ban bill, a piece of legislation that would make it harder for a student to use a different name or pronoun at school, and a bill requiring transgender political candidates to list their deadname, among others.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats have introduced the Ohio Fairness Act and a bill that would ban conversion therapy.

Lawmakers passed several anti-LGBTQ bills that became law during the last General Assembly — including prohibiting gender affirming care to transgender youth, blocking trans athletes from playing on teams that align with their identity, a transgender school bathroom ban, and requiring educators to out a students’ sexuality to their parents.

'Definitely about making us afraid': LGBTQ+ related laws to go into effect this year in OH

An Ohio court partially overturned a ban on gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth earlier this year, meaning doctors can still prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Anti-LGBTQ bills

Ohio House Bill 249 would ban drag performers from performing anywhere that is not a designated adult entertainment facility. State Reps. Angie King, R-Celina, and Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Twp., introduced the bill, which has had sponsor testimony.

This is a re-introduction of a bill from the previous General Assembly that did not make it out of committee and faced much opposition.

Ohio House Bill 190 would require parental permission for schools to use different pronouns or different names for students that don’t match up with the biological sex or birth name.

Williams and state Rep. Johnathan Newman, R-Troy, introduced the bill, which has had sponsor testimony.

Ohio House Bill 172 would ban children 14 and older from receiving mental health services without parental consent. Newman also introduced this bill, which has had sponsor testimony.

Ohio House Bill 196 would require political candidates to list their former names on candidacy petitions. This, however, would not apply to names that have been changed due to marriage. King and state Reps Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, introduced the bill, which has had sponsor testimony.

Three transgender candidates filed to run for state office in Ohio last year, but encountered challenges over the names they put on their paperwork.

The ACLU is tracking nearly 600 anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide.

Ohio House Bill 262 would designate the weeks from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day as Natural Family Month. Williams and state Rep. Beth Lear, R-Galena, introduced the bill, which has had sponsor and opponent testimony.

Pro-LGBTQ bills

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, has introduced a few bills that support LGBTQ people. Antonio is the only openly gay lawmaker in the Ohio General Assembly.

Ohio Senate Bill 70, also known as the Ohio Fairness Act, would expand anti-discrimination laws to include sexual orientation and gender identity. House Bill 136 is a companion bill.

Antonio has introduced the Ohio Fairness Act in every General Assembly since she was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2011 and this is the first time since 2018 the bill has no Republican support.

Ohio Senate Bill 71 would ban any licensed health professionals from doing conversion therapy when providing mental health treatment to minors. Antonio and state Sen. Beth Liston, D-Dublin, introduced the bill. House Bill 300 is a companion bill.

Ohio Senate Bill 211 would designate the first full week of June as “Love Makes a Family Week.” Antonio introduced this bill as well.

None of these bills have had any hearings so far this General Assembly. Ohio lawmakers are on summer break and will come back to the Statehouse this fall.