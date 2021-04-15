Approximately 1,200 initial jobless claims filed last week flagged for potential fraud, ODJFS says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported that of the 23,117 initial jobless claims filed last week, approximately 1,200 have been flagged for potential fraud.

The total number of initial claims filed in Ohio over the last 56 weeks—3,330,763—was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 265,461 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,841 fewer than the peak last year.

Over the last 56 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $9.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 986,000 Ohioans.

Anyone who believes their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent claim is asked to report it to the ODJFS by clicking “Report Identity Theft” at unemployment.ohio.gov. or by calling 833-658-0394.

