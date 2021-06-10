Bipartisan efforts to expel ex-Ohio House speaker begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers met to hear rare bipartisan efforts to remove the former House speaker embroiled in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Two resolutions aiming to remove GOP. Rep. Larry Householder had its first hearing at the Ohio Statehouse, where lawmakers took the first steps in a year-long fight to address the disgraced lawmaker’s presence in the House.

Householder and four associates were arrested last July in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

RELATED: County GOP officials join call for ex-Ohio speaker's removal

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.