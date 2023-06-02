Bowling Green Police looking for 2 escaped inmates

Two men escaped from the Northwest Community Center in Wood County Thursday, and now Bowling Green Police are looking for them.

According to police, the inmates, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, are currently on the loose. Firman was in custody on an abduction charge, and Embry was incarcerated for drug possession.

Northwest Community Corrections Center is located at 1740 East Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green.

Anyone with information about the two men's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

