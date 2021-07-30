Bowling Green State University bans, expels 20 students in fraternity hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is banning or suspending 20 students over the death of a fraternity pledge who died after an alleged hazing ritual.

Bowling Green State University says the students broke school rules including hazing and providing alcohol. Three students have been permanently banned from the university.

Seventeen others were suspended for periods of three to eight years. Eight current or former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green already have been indicted on criminal charges in the death of 20-year-old pledge Stone Foltz.

He was found unconscious after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol in March.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office obtained the service of Barnes & Thornburg LLP to conduct an investigation on behalf of BGSU and to determine if the event contributed to the death of the student on March 4.

It was determined that Foltz died from acute ethanol intoxication, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s report, the executive report stated.

RELATED: BGSU frat event that allegedly led to student’s hazing death encouraged binge drinking, investigation finds

