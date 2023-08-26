Watch Now
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, says spokesperson

Gregory Payan/AP
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect. That's according to a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, which released the cause in a statement Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Posted at 8:47 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Bronny James had a cardiac arrest last month while practicing at USC before he started his freshman season with the Trojans, a family spokesperson told Scripps News.

According to a statement released by a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, the cardiac arrest happened because of a congenital heart defect.

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24.

The statement says Bronny has a “significant” congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated. The family is confident that Bronny will make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.”

He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Bronny James signed with USC in May after graduating from Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked No. 19 by ESPN for incoming freshmen.

LeBron James' son Bronny James has cardiac arrest during practice

