Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, says spokesperson

Bronny James had a cardiac arrest last month while practicing at USC before he started his freshman season with the Trojans, a family spokesperson told Scripps News.

According to a statement released by a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, the cardiac arrest happened because of a congenital heart defect.

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24.

The statement says Bronny has a “significant” congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated. The family is confident that Bronny will make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.”

He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Bronny James signed with USC in May after graduating from Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked No. 19 by ESPN for incoming freshmen.