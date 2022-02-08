By the numbers: ODNR releases 2021-22 deer harvest totals

CLEVELAND — Harvest totals for the 2021-22 deer season dipped slightly compared to the year before, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Deer hunting season concluded on Sunday, Feb. 6 with 196,988 deer checked. The statewide harvest in 2020-21 was 197, 721.

The final totals for the 2021-22 season represent all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader and youth hunting seasons that began on Sept. 25, 2021.

Hotspots for deer hunting are found mostly in eastern Ohio, including Ashtabula, Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Muskingum, Guernsey, and Knox counties.

The top counties for the deer season during the 2021-22 season include:

Coshocton-7,144

Tuscarawas-6,303

Muskingum- 5,331

Knox—5, 290

Licking—5,244

Ashtabula- 5,193

Guernsey—5,10

Holmes—4,905

Carroll—4, 197

Trumbull—3,994

“Ohio’s deer population is one of the strongest in the nation, which is confirmed by these season totals,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio is a national leader in deer management in part because of the tremendous cooperation between landowners and hunters. Thanks to all those who participated in the hunting season this year.”

Across all deer seasons, hunters harvested 85,580 bucks, which accounted for 43% of the 2021-22 total. Does represented 46% of the total with 89,858. Button bucks accounted for 9%, with 18,161 harvested.

