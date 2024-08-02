Watch Now
Chipmaker Intel to cut 15,000 jobs as it tries to revive its business and compete with rivals

It's unclear what this means for the company's plans in Ohio
Chipmaker Intel says it is cutting 15% of its massive workforce — about 15,000 jobs — as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.
The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its dividend as part of a broader plan to cut costs.

The bulk of the layoffs will happen this year. Intel also reported a loss for its second quarter along with a small revenue decline — and forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s expectations.

Back in 2022, Intel broke ground on a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Central Ohio.

In March, the Biden administration reached an agreement to provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.

It's unclear at this time what effect the layoffs will have on Intel's plans for Ohio.

