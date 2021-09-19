Columbus man indicted for threatening reproductive health services clinic

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury in Ohio indicted a man accused of threatening a reproductive health services clinic on two separate occasions.

Court documents claim Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, of Columbus, made two telephone calls to an Ohio reproductive health clinic where he made a death threat and a bomb threat.

Brime has been charged with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which made threatening the use of force to intimidate anyone from receiving or providing reproductive health services a federal crime.

Additionally, Brime was charged with making threatening statements through interstate communications as well as making a bomb threat.

If convicted, Brime can face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Brime's case has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Columbus agency, the Cincinnati Field Office and the Columbus Police Department.

