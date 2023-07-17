Columbus Police find body of missing OSU student

The body of an Ohio State University student was found by Columbus Police on July 12, according to an article from WSYX ABC 6.

25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar’s body was found by police officers in a remote area near where she had last been seen, the article said.

She had last been seen on June 10 near South High Street and Interstate 270 in South Columbus, the article said. Columbus Police said Alhaj-Omar’s car was found in the area and appeared to have been in a crash.

Prior to her body being found, Sargeant Joe Albert with Columbus Police said Alhaj-Omar had been seen in a convenience store holding two knives, the article said.

On June 29, officials said they would be ending the search for the then-missing OSU student due to “exhausting all leads,” according to the article.

The article said Alhaj-Omar was a graduate student studying social work at OSU, where she also received her bachelor’s degree in criminology.

