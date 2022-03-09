Columbus zoo offering $10,000 aid to Ukraine zoos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo announced Tuesday it sending $10,000 to an emergency fund created by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) that will directly benefit zoos in Ukraine.

"The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks stands with the people and zoos of Ukraine," the zoo said.

The Columbus Zoo said 100% of the funds will go to help Ukraine zoos in need.

Individuals wishing to help may also donate funds. CLICK HERE for more info on how to do so.

