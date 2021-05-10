Computer chip shortage affecting inventory at dealerships in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A global semiconductor shortage caused by the pandemic has resulted in a major slowdown in the production of all electronic goods since the start of 2021.

“If any piece of the vehicle is unavailable, it has to stop production,” said Lou Vitantonio of the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association.

The computer chip shortage has ravaged the auto industry.

“We obviously have a shortage of new cars at this point. We usually have probably three times as many new cars in stock as we currently do,” said Jim Helton of Ganley Chevrolet.

Ford is extending shutdowns at assembly plants in Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio.

“The semiconductors have garnered a lot of media attention, but there's other parts that are in shortage and it is starting to affect the inventories that we're seeing at the lots at the dealerships,” said Vitantonio.

While Ford says the shutdown will not affect the major relaunch of the Ford Bronco, managers at local dealerships say customers may have to remain patient and open-minded before driving off the lot in a new vehicle.

“We've noticed customers are being flexible in terms of equipment, colors on cars, but we usually have a lot more cars.”

