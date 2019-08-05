DAYTON, Ohio — After a gunman killed nine people and injured dozens of others in Dayton's historic Oregon District, the community of Dayton and residents across the state are coming together to offer support to the friends and families of the victims.

"We have been approached by companies, community members, individuals and just tons of people wanting to know how they can help and what they can do. Once again, the Dayton community is such a strong community. Unfortunately after the tornadoes and now this, the community shows once again that we are Dayton strong, " said Michelle Lovely, of the Dayton Foundation, during a news conference with city officials on Monday.

The Dayton Foundation has set up a fund to support those affected by the shooting.

The public can use a VISA, a MasterCard or an American Express card to contribute to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Click here to donate.

Once your transaction is completed, the Dayton Foundation will mail you a letter acknowledging your contribution. All contributions are tax deductible.

Also, the FBI is also asking if anyone had video of the shooting, to upload it directly to their website. To upload information, click here.

Victims identified

Authorities have identified the nine victims who were killed in the early morning shooting in Dayton's Historic Oregon District Sunday.

The victims have been identified as:

Lois Oglesby, 27

Megan Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Megan Betts, one of the victims, was identified as the sister of the shooter, who has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts.

