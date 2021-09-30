Deadline to complete your vehicle's e-check is today

CLEVELAND — Sept. 30 is the deadline for thousands of Northeast Ohioans to get their emissions check completed.

Thursday’s deadline was extended until today after some confusion over letters the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles sent out this summer.

Back in June and July, many people got a letter from BMV saying they had 10 days to either get an e-check done or surrender their plates.

The BMV acknowledged this didn’t give drivers enough time to complete the checks so it extended the deadline until Sept. 30.

As of Wednesday, Ohio EPA’s said approximately 7,600 vehicles still have not met today’s deadline.

If you are one of those people, Ohio’s EPA has multiple 24-hour e-check kiosks available, as well as standard testing locations.

Drivers can also apply for a waiver through the state’s EPA website. Click here for more info.

