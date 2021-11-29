Deer gun hunting season opens today for Ohio hunters

CLEVELAND — Approximately 300,000 hunters will make their way into the forests and fields throughout Ohio as the state kicks off the first day of deer gun hunting season Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in 2020, hunters have harvested a total of 92,310 deer during the gun seasons, with 71,651 taken during the week-long gun season.

“Ohio is a deer-rich state that has built a national reputation for quality deer hunting based on sound long-term wildlife management of this important resource,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer are far and away Ohio’s most important game animal. The deer harvest produces approximately 10 million pounds of venison each year for people to enjoy.”

All hunters have the chance to hunt the 2021 gun season from Monday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.

Hunters may take only one antlered deer. Legal hunting equipment during gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles and archery equipment.

ODNR asks Ohioans to help protect Ohio’s wildlife resources. Report any violations to the division’s Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). All reports remain anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.