Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale in 2019
Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP
Rick Allen attends the "Rick Allen: Angels and Icons" exhibition at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:35:52-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.

The band performed in Fort Lauderdale on March 13 when Allen says he was attacked outside of a hotel.

He says he heard a couple of steps and saw a flash before falling to the ground and hitting his head.

Police arrested 19-year-old Max Hartley, of Avon, Ohio.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of battery and four counts of criminal mischief, but police say they still don't know the motive.

Allen told ABC's “Good Morning America” that his assailant must have known he wasn't a threat because he only has one arm.

