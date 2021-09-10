DeWine orders all US and Ohio flags flown at half-staff to remember 9/11 victims

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio Flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state Saturday in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Dan Loh/AP FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001 file photo, the Statue of Liberty stands in front of a smoldering lower Manhattan at dawn, seen from Jersey City, N.J. The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago precipitated profound changes in America and the world. (AP Photo/Dan Loh, File)

DeWine has also asked all Ohio citizens to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

