DeWine orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all United States and State of Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff in honor of the life of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright who died Wednesday at 84.

All flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 27.

Albright was born in Prague and immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee in 1948.

Before being appointed Secretary of State by President Bill Clinton in 1997, she was the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations.

Albright was a professor at Georgetown University at the time of her death. Her family said she died from cancer, while surrounded by family and friends.

