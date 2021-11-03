Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

DeWines exposed to 2 COVID-positive staff members, won't attend in-person events

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
Mike DeWine, left, speaks before being sworn-in as the 70th Governor of Ohio alongside his wife Fran, right, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)
Mike DeWine Fran DeWine
Posted at 9:39 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 09:50:05-04

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not participate in any events Wednesday through Sunday after he was exposed to two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Wednesday.

First Lady Fran DeWine was also exposed to the infected staff members. Both of the DeWines have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters.

After the exposure, they tested negative for COVID-19 and have no symptoms at this time, according to his office.

Gov. DeWine was scheduled to be in Cleveland Wednesday for the unveiling of the area’s new Opportunity Corridor, which is aimed to improve transportation and economic opportunity on Cleveland’s East Side.

The DeWines will not participate in previously scheduled events in person through Sunday and will continue to be tested daily for COVID, his office said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?