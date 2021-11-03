DeWines exposed to 2 COVID-positive staff members, won't attend in-person events

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not participate in any events Wednesday through Sunday after he was exposed to two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Wednesday.

First Lady Fran DeWine was also exposed to the infected staff members. Both of the DeWines have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters.

After the exposure, they tested negative for COVID-19 and have no symptoms at this time, according to his office.

Gov. DeWine was scheduled to be in Cleveland Wednesday for the unveiling of the area’s new Opportunity Corridor, which is aimed to improve transportation and economic opportunity on Cleveland’s East Side.

The DeWines will not participate in previously scheduled events in person through Sunday and will continue to be tested daily for COVID, his office said.

