Federal government pushing for COVID-19 testing in Ohio schools

CLEVELAND — There could soon be another kind of testing in Ohio classrooms with a push by the federal government to get COVID-19 testing into schools.

A $650 million program called Operation Expanded Testing launched in May 2021. It provides free testing for students K-8 in public and private schools, underserved populations and non-healthcare congregate settings like homeless shelters.

“It piqued my interest,” said Melissa Cropper, President Ohio Federation of Teachers.

The Midwest Coordination Center helps 16 states including Ohio with getting the tests into school buildings.

“I think it’s a great service available to our districts, if that’s something we can do to keep our students in school, face-to-face, then that’s something we ought to consider,” Cropper said.

Battelle was selected to manage the logistics of administering COVID-19 for the Midwest Testing Coordination Hub.

The program runs from May 2021 until November 2021.

