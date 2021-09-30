Gas station in Powell, Ohio sells winning $2 million Powerball ticket

POWELL, Ohio — Someone is waking up richer Thursday after winning $2 million in the Powerball drawing.

GetGo, located at 9590 Sawmill Parkway, sold the winning ticket and will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The winning ticket holder chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32+11.

The Ohio Lottery said no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make the claim.

The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million for Saturday’s drawing ($446 million cash), the 6th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

Customers have until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, to get into that drawing.

