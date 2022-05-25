Gov. DeWine orders all U.S. and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff following Texas school shooting

CLEVELAND — Following the Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that United States and the State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The order is in effect until sunset on May 28.

On Tuesday afternoon, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

