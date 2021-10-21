Gov. DeWine reveals Ohio's new standard license plate, 'Sunshine in Ohio'

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new standard license plate Thursday called "Sunshine in Ohio."

"The goal was to reflect the heart and soul of the Buckeye State,” DeWine said.

The new license plate represents the cities and rural parts of the state, and the design was influenced by the state's seal. The license plate features an airplane, which pays homage to the Wright Brothers.

"I wanted something that was reflective of the beauty of Ohio," DeWine said.

Production for the "Sunshine in Ohio" plate commenced at Lebanon Correctional Facility in mid-October.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The "Sunshine in Ohio" plate will go live on Dec. 29 this year, with production of the current plate ceasing on Dec. 28.

The plate will be available to any Ohioan who is a first-time registrant or anyone who wants to switch their current plate.

