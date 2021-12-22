Gov. DeWine signs Esther's Law, allowing placement of cameras inside Ohio nursing homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio families will now be able to place cameras in the rooms of loved ones in Ohio nursing homes. On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 58, known as Esther’s Law.

The bill was named after Cleveland resident Esther Piskor, whose abuse was captured on a hidden camera that was placed in her room by her son, Steve Piskor, 10 years ago.

"I wish I would have had this camera," said Steve Piskor. "The chance of my mother being abused would have been very minimal."

The signing of the bill into law comes years after a News 5 investigation revealed the abuse in a continuing series of reports.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Nickie Antonio and was previously and unanimously approved by the Ohio Senate.

Nine other states have passed similar legislation allowing cameras in nursing homes, including Washington state, where state health officials report "it's really a crucial tool to catch perpetrators."

RELATED: Advocates urge public support for proposed law permitting cameras in Ohio nursing homes

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.