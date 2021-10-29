Gov. DeWine signs order to provide funds for after school programs to low-income families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio Gov, Mike DeWine signed an executive order regarding after school child enrichment, providing funding to families in need across the state.

Executive Order 2021-15D allows the emergency adoption of an after school child enrichment educational savings account program.

Under the program, families with an income of less than 300% of the federal poverty level will be able to receive up to $500 a year for children ages 6-18.

The funds are able to be used for various child enrichment and educational actives, including music lessons, study skills services, field trips, tutoring and day camps.

The executive order will remain in effect for 120 days or until it is adopted as a rule by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review.

