Gov. DeWine signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine signed multiple bills into law on Monday, including allowing permitless concealed carry and banning foam containing chemicals linked to cancers during firefighter training.

Senate Bill 215 removed permitting, training, and background check requirements to carry a concealed weapon.

All Ohioans 21 and older will now be allowed to carry a concealed weapon, so long as they’re legally allowed to possess it in the first place.

DeWine also signed House Bill 158 into law, which bans fire departments in Ohio from using foam that contains PFAS during training; the so-called “forever chemicals” have been linked to several types of cancer and a host of other health conditions.

The bill passed unanimously in the senate.

It still permits the use of the Class B foam, which contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, during emergency firefighting, but bans their use for training purposes to cut down on firefighters’ exposure to the chemicals.

