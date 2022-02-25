Gov. Mike DeWine promoting teen driving safety with new state partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to promote driving safety for teens in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a partnership with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to bring awareness to resources available for young drivers in the state.

The OTSO has a Teach Your Teen To Drive website that includes links to short videos for teens to help them learn how to enter and exit a highway, navigate intersections and change lanes safely, among other tutorials. The website also outlines driving laws and requirements, tips and tricks for getting behind the wheel and a tool that allows families track their teen's progress and note where they need more practice on the road.

With traffic crashes being the leading cause of death among young drivers ages 15-20 nationally, in Ohio, drivers ages 15 to 25 represent nearly 30% of deaths and 35% of serious injuries each year.

DeWine's administration has placed an emphasis on driving safety since 2019 and this most recent partnership continues those efforts.

“We want everyone on the road to make it home safely. If we put teens in controlled driving situations before they face them in real time, they will be better prepared to navigate the road safely,” DeWine said. “Inexperience behind the wheel is a major factor in crashes for new drivers. Giving our young people more opportunities to practice making good driving decisions will prevent crashes and save lives.”

To visit the website, click here.

