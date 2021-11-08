Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill allowing fireworks to go off on certain holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill on Monday that will allow fireworks to legally be set off by residents on certain holidays while placing some restrictions on fireworks showrooms and prohibiting fireworks use while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The previous law allowed consumers to purchase and possess consumer-grade fireworks but requires consumers to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

House Bill 172 will allow fireworks to be set off on the days around July 4, Diwali and New Year’s Eve, over Memorial and Labor Day weekends, and on New Year’s Day, Juneteenth, Cinco De Mayo, and the Lunar New Year.

Local governments will also be allowed to ban fireworks or designate when they can be shot off.

DeWine signed Amended Substitute House Bill 172 as a compromise after he vetoed Senate Bill 113 earlier this year.

"Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed," DeWine said.

"Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation."

DeWine said that the amended bill limits the discharge of fireworks to more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate while recognizing numerous culturally-diverse holidays. The bill also addresses safety concerns at buildings where fireworks are displayed and sold, and concerns the governor had about Ohio residents handling fireworks while under the influence.

"The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems," DeWine said. "The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission."

Click here to see more details about HB172 and to view the full text of the new law.

"I appreciate the General Assembly addressing concerns I enumerated in the veto of Senate Bill 113 and incorporating most of them into House Bill 172," DeWine said.