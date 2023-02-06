Gov. Mike DeWine urges residents of East Palestine to evacuate, potential for 'catastrophic tanker failure'

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging residents of East Palestine who live within one mile of the the train derailment to evacuate the area due to the potential for a "catastrophic tanker failure," according to a press release from the Governor's office.

"Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile," the press release said.

Even though many have left the area, there are more than 500 people who have declined to leave their homes, local officials said.

DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard at 8 p.m. on Sunday night to "assist local authorities."

If you need assistance leaving the area, please contact 330-426-4341. Those who have children in their homes and refuse to leave the area may be subject to arrest, the release said.



