Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, injures 5

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio say a drive-by shooting at memorial vigil for an earlier homicide victim killed a passing motorist and wounded five people in the crowd, including a 12-year-old child.

Columbus detectives said a small group had gathered at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Truro Township lot southeast of the city to mark one year since another person was killed at the same location.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drove past and someone opened fire, hitting five people.

Police say all had non-life-threatening injuries, but a woman driving past was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

