Heat a factor in death of Ohio resident at Grand Canyon

This Sept. 26, 2018 photo provided by the Grand Canyon National Park shows a wastewater treatment plant at Phantom Ranch. People who hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon will have less options for overnight stays and for restrooms because of strains on the wastewater treatment plant.(Grand Canyon National Park via AP)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 21, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Ohio resident on a backpacking trip at the Grand Canyon has died of a suspected heat-related illness.

Park officials said Monday that 53-year-old Michelle Meder died over the weekend while hiking down a rocky, strenuous trail amid a heat wave.

They say Meder became disoriented and later unconscious. The park is working with the local medical examiner's office on an exact cause of death.

The U.S. West has been enduring a heat wave with triple-digit temperatures in many locations.

The temperature at Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon hit 115 degrees on Sunday, tying the previous record for the day.

