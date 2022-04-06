Here's how to score some scarce spirits in the Ohio Liquor Bottle Lottery

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is accepting entries for its bottle lottery that will provide winners with the opportunity to purchase liquor bottles that are in limited supply.

Any Ohio resident of legal drinking age with a valid driver's license or state-issued ID card can enter, as well as military service members of the National Guard stationed in Ohio.

The bottles offered in the spring lottery are:



Weller 12 Year (750 ML) - $39.98.

Michter's Single Barrel 20 (750 ML) - $749.99.

Old Fitzgerald 11 Year with Decanter (750 ML) - $109.99.

Parkers Heritage Coll 15th Ed Heavy Char Wheat (750 ML) - $139.99.

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection (750 ML) - $274.99.

You can enter each lottery once.

The lottery ends on April 11.

For more information, click here.

