Hiker dies after falling from overlook at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio — A man hiking at a state nature preserve in the Hocking Hills area fell to his death Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The adult male hiker died after falling from the overlook at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking Hills. ODNR is investigating the death.

He was pronounced dead at the preserve.

Conkle’s Hollow, located on Big Pine Road, is a rugged, rocky gorge and considered one of the deepest in Ohio. The trail that leads up the narrow half-mile-long ravine is surrounded by vertical cliffs rising over 200 feet above the mouth of the gorge, according to HockingHills.com.

ODNR reminds all visitors to Hocking Hills State Park and to Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve to stay on the trails and follow park safety instructions.

