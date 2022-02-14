Hocking Hills State Park closed indefinitely due to unsafe trail conditions

LOGAN, Ohio — Hocking Hills State Park has closed indefinitely due to unsafe trail conditions caused by thawing snow and freezing temperatures, which have left behind a thick coating of ice throughout the popular tourist attraction.

Park officials made the announcement Sunday, advising visitors to not enter the park for any reason.

“We are keeping a close eye on conditions and will get the park back open and let you know just as soon as it’s safe!” the park wrote on Facebook.

For any visitor with a state park camping or cabin reservation, park officials said they would be in touch to make arrangements.

A day before the closure announcement, Hocking Hills warned inexperienced hikers to stay off the trails.

A check on Monday showed Hocking Hills provided no update on its social media channels.

