How to enter the Ohio Liquor Bottle Lottery and gain access to limited supply products

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is accepting entries for it's bottle lottery that will provide winners with the opportunity to purchase liquor bottles that are in limited supply.

With many of the highly sought-after liquor products only distilled in small quantities, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control holds bottle lotteries to ensure the small shipments are fairly distributed when sent to the state.

Any Ohio resident of legal drinking age with a valid driver's license or state-issued ID card can enter, as well as military service members of the National Guard stationed in Ohio .

The products offered in this latest lottery are:



Eagle Rare 17 (750 ML) - $99.99

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 (750 ML) - $69.99

Pappy Van Winkle 15 (750 ML) - $119.99

Pappy Van Winkle 20 (750 ML) - $199.98

Pappy Van Winkle 23 (750 ML) - $299.99

Sazerac Rye 18 (750 ML) - $99.99

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac (750 ML) - $99.99

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (750 ML) - $79.99

William Larue Weller (750 ML) - $99.99

Ohioans can enter each lottery one time. An entry can be submitted for multiple bottles but winners are only eligible to select one bottle. If selected in the lottery, the winner then has the opportunity to purchase the limited quantity bottle.

The lottery runs until Dec. 13.

To learn more or enter, click here.

